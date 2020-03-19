1508 Brooke Road

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Available 04/01/20 1508 - Property Id: 65157



Newly renovated 2 bedroom with 2 full baths, finished basement with a large main room and a large den or office. A wonderful screened in porch was also added. Large yard. Brand new kitchen with tile backsplash and stainless steel appliances. Utilities are not included. Washer and dryer hook up. Oil heat, with central A/C. Driveway for parking . Street parking is also available.



Would prefer a tenant that would like to stay for more than a year and has a good credit score (650 and above). Only serious inquiries. If interested fill out the lead questionnaire first and I will respond to any questions that you might have.



Viewings by appointment only.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/65157

Property Id 65157



(RLNE5531228)