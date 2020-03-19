All apartments in Coral Hills
Home
/
Coral Hills, MD
/
1508 Brooke Road
Last updated March 19 2020 at 10:14 AM

1508 Brooke Road

1508 Brooke Road · No Longer Available
Location

1508 Brooke Road, Coral Hills, MD 20743
Coral Hills

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Available 04/01/20 1508 - Property Id: 65157

Newly renovated 2 bedroom with 2 full baths, finished basement with a large main room and a large den or office. A wonderful screened in porch was also added. Large yard. Brand new kitchen with tile backsplash and stainless steel appliances. Utilities are not included. Washer and dryer hook up. Oil heat, with central A/C. Driveway for parking . Street parking is also available.

Would prefer a tenant that would like to stay for more than a year and has a good credit score (650 and above). Only serious inquiries. If interested fill out the lead questionnaire first and I will respond to any questions that you might have.

Viewings by appointment only.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/65157
Property Id 65157

(RLNE5531228)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1508 Brooke Road have any available units?
1508 Brooke Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coral Hills, MD.
What amenities does 1508 Brooke Road have?
Some of 1508 Brooke Road's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1508 Brooke Road currently offering any rent specials?
1508 Brooke Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1508 Brooke Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1508 Brooke Road is pet friendly.
Does 1508 Brooke Road offer parking?
Yes, 1508 Brooke Road offers parking.
Does 1508 Brooke Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1508 Brooke Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1508 Brooke Road have a pool?
No, 1508 Brooke Road does not have a pool.
Does 1508 Brooke Road have accessible units?
No, 1508 Brooke Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1508 Brooke Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1508 Brooke Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 1508 Brooke Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1508 Brooke Road has units with air conditioning.
