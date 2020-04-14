Rent Calculator
Last updated April 14 2020 at 4:50 PM
1003 Larchmont Ave
1003 Larchmont Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
1003 Larchmont Avenue, Coral Hills, MD 20743
Coral Hills
Amenities
pet friendly
recently renovated
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 bedroom House for rent - Property Id: 243614
Newly renovated house for rent
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/243614
Property Id 243614
(RLNE5641003)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1003 Larchmont Ave have any available units?
1003 Larchmont Ave doesn't have any available units at this time.
Coral Hills, MD
.
What amenities does 1003 Larchmont Ave have?
Some of 1003 Larchmont Ave's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1003 Larchmont Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1003 Larchmont Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1003 Larchmont Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1003 Larchmont Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1003 Larchmont Ave offer parking?
No, 1003 Larchmont Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1003 Larchmont Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1003 Larchmont Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1003 Larchmont Ave have a pool?
No, 1003 Larchmont Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1003 Larchmont Ave have accessible units?
No, 1003 Larchmont Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1003 Larchmont Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1003 Larchmont Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1003 Larchmont Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1003 Larchmont Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Similar Listings
