All apartments in College Park
Find more places like 9216 LIMESTONE PLACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
College Park, MD
/
9216 LIMESTONE PLACE
Last updated June 12 2020 at 1:07 AM

9216 LIMESTONE PLACE

9216 Limestone Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
College Park
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

9216 Limestone Place, College Park, MD 20740
College Park Woods

Amenities

parking
gym
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
gym
parking
Current tenants lease ends on 5/31/2020. Please call to register for the Open House on 6/7/2020 at 2pm, unless it's rent before that.NEWER WINDOWS, FRESH PAINT! NEAR UMD, shopping centers and highways. Gorgeous landscaped gardens, lovingly maintained home, 4 BRs upstairs, 1BR down, bonus room could be study or office or weight room. Walk out basement to beautiful back yard.Lots of natural light. Driveway for off street parking. $40 application fee per each applicant, non refundable. ALL SHOWINGS BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. THANK YOU!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9216 LIMESTONE PLACE have any available units?
9216 LIMESTONE PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in College Park, MD.
Is 9216 LIMESTONE PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
9216 LIMESTONE PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9216 LIMESTONE PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 9216 LIMESTONE PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in College Park.
Does 9216 LIMESTONE PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 9216 LIMESTONE PLACE offers parking.
Does 9216 LIMESTONE PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9216 LIMESTONE PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9216 LIMESTONE PLACE have a pool?
No, 9216 LIMESTONE PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 9216 LIMESTONE PLACE have accessible units?
No, 9216 LIMESTONE PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 9216 LIMESTONE PLACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 9216 LIMESTONE PLACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9216 LIMESTONE PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 9216 LIMESTONE PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

University Club
4800 Berwyn House Rd
College Park, MD 20740
Seven Springs Apartments
9310 Cherry Hill Rd
College Park, MD 20740
Camden College Park
9600 Milestone Way
College Park, MD 20740
Monument Village at College Park
9122 Baltimore Ave
College Park, MD 20740
Westchester Tower Rental Apartments
6200 Westchester Park Dr
College Park, MD 20740
Wynfield Park
10209 Baltimore Ave
College Park, MD 20740
Ferris Manor
4706 Cherokee St
College Park, MD 20740

Similar Pages

College Park 1 BedroomsCollege Park 2 Bedrooms
College Park Apartments with BalconyCollege Park Apartments with Parking
College Park Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MD
Ellicott City, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VASuitland, MDChillum, MDAnnandale, VALandover, MD
Camp Springs, MDGreenbelt, MDSpringfield, VAElkridge, MDFort Washington, MDOxon Hill, MDMerrifield, VAAdelphi, MDWest Falls Church, VALangley Park, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

North College Park

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State University