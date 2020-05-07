9216 LIMESTONE PLACE

Amenities

parking gym fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities gym parking

Current tenants lease ends on 5/31/2020. Please call to register for the Open House on 6/7/2020 at 2pm, unless it's rent before that.NEWER WINDOWS, FRESH PAINT! NEAR UMD, shopping centers and highways. Gorgeous landscaped gardens, lovingly maintained home, 4 BRs upstairs, 1BR down, bonus room could be study or office or weight room. Walk out basement to beautiful back yard.Lots of natural light. Driveway for off street parking. $40 application fee per each applicant, non refundable. ALL SHOWINGS BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. THANK YOU!