Fantastic 3 bedroom/1 bathroom apartment in College Park!



Property highlights



- Well maintained with hardwood and fresh paint throughout

- Large living room and spacious bedrooms

- Washer and Dryer in Unit

- Central heat and air

- Nearby shopping, restaurants and highway for easy commute

- Water, gas and electric are included! Just pay cable and internet

- Pets considered on case-by-case with additional deposit



Available now!



(RLNE5393360)