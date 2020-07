Amenities

DETACHED RAMBLER WITH THREE BEDROOMS, ONE FULL BATH ON MAIN FLOOR, TWO BEDROOMS,ONE FULL BATH IN THE BASEMENT WITH WET BAR. SIDE AND REAR ENTRANCES TO THE BASEMENT,FENCED WITH A STORAGE SHED IN THE REAR, SEPERATE DINNING ROOM. BEAUTIFUL KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES AND GRANITE KITCHEN COUNTER TOPS, CLOSE TO INTERSTATE I-495, ROUTE ONE. CLOSE PROXIMITY TO WASHINGTON DC.