4821 FOX STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground

Make yourself at home in this calm and friendly neighborhood minutes from DC, and close to the FDA, NASA, UMD, the new White Oak Medical Center and Greenbelt Metro. This gorgeous 4 bedroom 3 full bath home features a newly renovated open floor with hardwood floors, granite kitchen countertops, and modern smart-home ready lighting fixtures on the 1000+ square foot upper level. The lower level is an additional 1000+ square feet of living area that is all finished and includes an updated utility room with new washer, dryer and plenty of organized storage. There is a walkout basement, along with the upper deck that leads into large backyard haven with storage shed. This home has plenty of inside an outside space for you and your loved ones to live in, play in, and enjoy! The Hollywood playground is a 2 minute walk within the neighborhood, with nearby schools including Hollywood Elementary, and Dora Kennedy French Immersion Public school. There are plenty of nearby restaurants as well as several parks and lakes. New grocery stores have come to the area including Lidl and Whole Foods down the street along with MOM's Organic market and two weekly farmers markets. You can easily walk or bike to Greenbelt Greenline Metro Station or drive to get into DC in no time at all. It is right off of the Beltway, giving you many options to get just about anywhere in the DMV. Available to rent now.