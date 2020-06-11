All apartments in College Park
Find more places like 4821 FOX STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
College Park, MD
/
4821 FOX STREET
Last updated January 29 2020 at 2:22 PM

4821 FOX STREET

4821 Fox Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
College Park
See all
North College Park
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4821 Fox Street, College Park, MD 20740
North College Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
Make yourself at home in this calm and friendly neighborhood minutes from DC, and close to the FDA, NASA, UMD, the new White Oak Medical Center and Greenbelt Metro. This gorgeous 4 bedroom 3 full bath home features a newly renovated open floor with hardwood floors, granite kitchen countertops, and modern smart-home ready lighting fixtures on the 1000+ square foot upper level. The lower level is an additional 1000+ square feet of living area that is all finished and includes an updated utility room with new washer, dryer and plenty of organized storage. There is a walkout basement, along with the upper deck that leads into large backyard haven with storage shed. This home has plenty of inside an outside space for you and your loved ones to live in, play in, and enjoy! The Hollywood playground is a 2 minute walk within the neighborhood, with nearby schools including Hollywood Elementary, and Dora Kennedy French Immersion Public school. There are plenty of nearby restaurants as well as several parks and lakes. New grocery stores have come to the area including Lidl and Whole Foods down the street along with MOM's Organic market and two weekly farmers markets. You can easily walk or bike to Greenbelt Greenline Metro Station or drive to get into DC in no time at all. It is right off of the Beltway, giving you many options to get just about anywhere in the DMV. Available to rent now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4821 FOX STREET have any available units?
4821 FOX STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in College Park, MD.
What amenities does 4821 FOX STREET have?
Some of 4821 FOX STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4821 FOX STREET currently offering any rent specials?
4821 FOX STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4821 FOX STREET pet-friendly?
No, 4821 FOX STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in College Park.
Does 4821 FOX STREET offer parking?
Yes, 4821 FOX STREET offers parking.
Does 4821 FOX STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4821 FOX STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4821 FOX STREET have a pool?
No, 4821 FOX STREET does not have a pool.
Does 4821 FOX STREET have accessible units?
No, 4821 FOX STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 4821 FOX STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4821 FOX STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 4821 FOX STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 4821 FOX STREET does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Seven Springs Apartments
9310 Cherry Hill Rd
College Park, MD 20740
Monument Village at College Park
9122 Baltimore Ave
College Park, MD 20740
Wynfield Park
10209 Baltimore Ave
College Park, MD 20740
Ferris Manor
4706 Cherokee St
College Park, MD 20740
Westchester Tower Rental Apartments
6200 Westchester Park Dr
College Park, MD 20740
Camden College Park
9600 Milestone Way
College Park, MD 20740
University Club
4800 Berwyn House Rd
College Park, MD 20740

Similar Pages

College Park 1 BedroomsCollege Park 2 Bedrooms
College Park Apartments with BalconyCollege Park Apartments with Parking
College Park Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MD
Ellicott City, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VASuitland, MDChillum, MDAnnandale, VALandover, MD
Camp Springs, MDGreenbelt, MDSpringfield, VAElkridge, MDFort Washington, MDOxon Hill, MDMerrifield, VAAdelphi, MDWest Falls Church, VALangley Park, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

North College Park

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State University