Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

4810 Delaware St

4810 Delaware Street · (202) 759-6621
Location

4810 Delaware Street, College Park, MD 20740
North College Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 4810 Delaware St · Avail. now

$2,900

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 2 Bath · 2100 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
parking
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
Just Remodeled! Lovely and Spacious! Quiet Neighborhood- Near UMD! - This 5 bedroom, 2 bathroom house has just been completely renovated! Everything is new from floor to ceiling!

ALL of the bedrooms are large, 2 living rooms, 2 full bathrooms and 2 fridges. All appliances, kitchen and laundry are all new and high end. Oak hardwood floors and granite counters. New HVAC. Completely fenced yard and deck. Large driveway with lots of parking.

This house comes equipped with a security system and FIOS.

1.5 Miles to UMD campus
0.5 Miles to Circulator Bus (e.g. #127)
1.4 Miles to Greenbelt Metro Station
1.1 Miles to Safeway, Best Buy, Home Depot
1. 0 Mile to I-95 (the Beltway)

Tenant Pays Electric, Water, Sewer and Gas
Pet Fees
Application Fee: $60.00
Tenant Advantage Program: $25.00/ Month
No Smoking
Min Credit Score 600
Positive Rental History
Employment Verification

Separate Leases for Students offered at:
Bedroom - loft - $750.00
Bedroom - 2 - $650.00
Bedroom - 3 - $650.00
Bedroom - 4 - $650.00
Bedroom - 5 - $650.00

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4810 Delaware St have any available units?
4810 Delaware St has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4810 Delaware St have?
Some of 4810 Delaware St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4810 Delaware St currently offering any rent specials?
4810 Delaware St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4810 Delaware St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4810 Delaware St is pet friendly.
Does 4810 Delaware St offer parking?
Yes, 4810 Delaware St does offer parking.
Does 4810 Delaware St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4810 Delaware St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4810 Delaware St have a pool?
No, 4810 Delaware St does not have a pool.
Does 4810 Delaware St have accessible units?
No, 4810 Delaware St does not have accessible units.
Does 4810 Delaware St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4810 Delaware St has units with dishwashers.
Does 4810 Delaware St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4810 Delaware St has units with air conditioning.
