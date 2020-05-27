4810 Delaware St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly alarm system parking bbq/grill bike storage garage

Just Remodeled! Lovely and Spacious! Quiet Neighborhood- Near UMD! - This 5 bedroom, 2 bathroom house has just been completely renovated! Everything is new from floor to ceiling!



ALL of the bedrooms are large, 2 living rooms, 2 full bathrooms and 2 fridges. All appliances, kitchen and laundry are all new and high end. Oak hardwood floors and granite counters. New HVAC. Completely fenced yard and deck. Large driveway with lots of parking.



This house comes equipped with a security system and FIOS.



1.5 Miles to UMD campus

0.5 Miles to Circulator Bus (e.g. #127)

1.4 Miles to Greenbelt Metro Station

1.1 Miles to Safeway, Best Buy, Home Depot

1. 0 Mile to I-95 (the Beltway)



Tenant Pays Electric, Water, Sewer and Gas

Pet Fees

Application Fee: $60.00

Tenant Advantage Program: $25.00/ Month

No Smoking

Min Credit Score 600

Positive Rental History

Employment Verification



Separate Leases for Students offered at:

Bedroom - loft - $750.00

Bedroom - 2 - $650.00

Bedroom - 3 - $650.00

Bedroom - 4 - $650.00

Bedroom - 5 - $650.00



(RLNE4411613)