Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated air conditioning ice maker

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Newly renovated 4 large bedroom/2 full bath detached house for rent in College Park with new kitchen counters, cabinets, appliances, floor, and new HVAC. Two full baths are also brand new. Hardwood floors throughout main and second level. Metro bus stop just 2 blocks away! $35 application fee.NO PETS/SMOKING. **MUST HAVE 660 CREDIT SCORE**