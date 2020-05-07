4722 Branchville Rd 5

Amenities

Furnished one bedroom apartment with separated entrance in a beautiful brand new house in a fabulous location.



The apartment has lots of natural light and is beautifully furnished. The living room area has comfortable love seat, two additional chairs plus a 50" LED TV. The eat-in kitchenette has plenty of storage space and full-size refrigerator with ice-maker. The bedroom has queen size bed, tall chest of drawers, and desk & chair. The en-suite bathroom has a beautifully tiled shower. The apartment has free use of the laundry located just steps away on the same level. Recessed lighting throughout.

The apartment has its own private entrance and a dedicated parking space.



There is a shared furnished living room, dining room, and family room upstairs. The shared kitchen has stainless steel appliances as well as dishes, cutlery, pots & pans, utensils, etc.



In addition to rent, utilities (Wifi, electric, gas, and water) are only $100 per month.



Available for immediate occupancy

No Pets Allowed



