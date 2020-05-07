All apartments in College Park
4722 Branchville Rd 5

4722 Branchville Road · No Longer Available
Location

4722 Branchville Road, College Park, MD 20740

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Furnished 1Bedroom Apartment near USDA, FDA, NASA - Property Id: 202159

Furnished one bedroom apartment with separated entrance in a beautiful brand new house in a fabulous location.

The apartment has lots of natural light and is beautifully furnished. The living room area has comfortable love seat, two additional chairs plus a 50" LED TV. The eat-in kitchenette has plenty of storage space and full-size refrigerator with ice-maker. The bedroom has queen size bed, tall chest of drawers, and desk & chair. The en-suite bathroom has a beautifully tiled shower. The apartment has free use of the laundry located just steps away on the same level. Recessed lighting throughout.
The apartment has its own private entrance and a dedicated parking space.

There is a shared furnished living room, dining room, and family room upstairs. The shared kitchen has stainless steel appliances as well as dishes, cutlery, pots & pans, utensils, etc.

In addition to rent, utilities (Wifi, electric, gas, and water) are only $100 per month.

Available for immediate occupancy
Property Id 202159

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4722 Branchville Rd 5 have any available units?
4722 Branchville Rd 5 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in College Park, MD.
What amenities does 4722 Branchville Rd 5 have?
Some of 4722 Branchville Rd 5's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4722 Branchville Rd 5 currently offering any rent specials?
4722 Branchville Rd 5 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4722 Branchville Rd 5 pet-friendly?
No, 4722 Branchville Rd 5 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in College Park.
Does 4722 Branchville Rd 5 offer parking?
Yes, 4722 Branchville Rd 5 offers parking.
Does 4722 Branchville Rd 5 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4722 Branchville Rd 5 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4722 Branchville Rd 5 have a pool?
No, 4722 Branchville Rd 5 does not have a pool.
Does 4722 Branchville Rd 5 have accessible units?
No, 4722 Branchville Rd 5 does not have accessible units.
Does 4722 Branchville Rd 5 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4722 Branchville Rd 5 has units with dishwashers.
Does 4722 Branchville Rd 5 have units with air conditioning?
No, 4722 Branchville Rd 5 does not have units with air conditioning.
