Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated

Great renovated 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo with large open floor plan, sunken living room, granite counter tops, breakfast bar, stack-able washer and dryer, walk in closet, exposed brick wall in living room. Nice balcony for relaxing. Conveniently located. Close to University of MD, I-495, Green and Yellow Line Metro, on public bus route and UMD Shuttle, Minimum qualifying income is $60,000. Don't miss out, this is a Must See!