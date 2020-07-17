All apartments in College Park
Last updated August 11 2019 at 8:51 AM

4500 College Ave

4500 College Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4500 College Avenue, College Park, MD 20740
Old Town

Amenities

clubhouse
media room
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
clubhouse
media room
modern apartment living should be: stylish, environmentally friendly and well located. A part of the revitalization of Downtown Columbia, this six-story residence is just steps from The Mall in Columbia with 200+ shops and restaurants, and AMC Columbia 14 Theater. With the largest resident clubhouse in Columbia and a relaxing public promenade, you will be only responsibleents away from Lake Kittamaqundi and Merriweather Post Pavilion. Plus, youll enjoy an entirely smoke-free environment with everything from the Metropolitan Club to Kettlers exceptional series of services. Its a life where all your needs and desires are Met.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4500 College Ave have any available units?
4500 College Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in College Park, MD.
Is 4500 College Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4500 College Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4500 College Ave pet-friendly?
No, 4500 College Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in College Park.
Does 4500 College Ave offer parking?
No, 4500 College Ave does not offer parking.
Does 4500 College Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4500 College Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4500 College Ave have a pool?
No, 4500 College Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4500 College Ave have accessible units?
No, 4500 College Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4500 College Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4500 College Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4500 College Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 4500 College Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
