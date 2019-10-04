All apartments in Colesville
Find more places like 611 DEERHEAD COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Colesville, MD
/
611 DEERHEAD COURT
Last updated October 4 2019 at 8:11 PM

611 DEERHEAD COURT

611 Deerhead Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Colesville
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

611 Deerhead Court, Colesville, MD 20904

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Remarkably and thoroughly renovated to perfection in 2017. This renovated split level has large bedrooms with a private master bath. Stylish open floor-kitchen w/ peninsula, All-wood cabinets and separate formal dinning space. Fully finished basement with separate bedroom and full bathroom and large Family room. new bathrooms, laminate/ paint, fully finished walk out basement w/ big deck & private back yard, new HVAC furnace, Great for DC commuters, minutes outside beltway. Located on a nice and quiet dead end street.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 611 DEERHEAD COURT have any available units?
611 DEERHEAD COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Colesville, MD.
What amenities does 611 DEERHEAD COURT have?
Some of 611 DEERHEAD COURT's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 611 DEERHEAD COURT currently offering any rent specials?
611 DEERHEAD COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 611 DEERHEAD COURT pet-friendly?
No, 611 DEERHEAD COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Colesville.
Does 611 DEERHEAD COURT offer parking?
Yes, 611 DEERHEAD COURT offers parking.
Does 611 DEERHEAD COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 611 DEERHEAD COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 611 DEERHEAD COURT have a pool?
No, 611 DEERHEAD COURT does not have a pool.
Does 611 DEERHEAD COURT have accessible units?
No, 611 DEERHEAD COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 611 DEERHEAD COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 611 DEERHEAD COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 611 DEERHEAD COURT have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 611 DEERHEAD COURT has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Colesville Apartments with BalconyColesville Apartments with Parking
Colesville Dog Friendly ApartmentsColesville Pet Friendly Places
Colesville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MD
Hyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDSeven Corners, VAWolf Trap, VABrock Hall, MDKettering, MDClinton, MDLeisure World, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityHoward Community College
Johns Hopkins University