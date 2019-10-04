611 DEERHEAD COURT

Amenities

Remarkably and thoroughly renovated to perfection in 2017. This renovated split level has large bedrooms with a private master bath. Stylish open floor-kitchen w/ peninsula, All-wood cabinets and separate formal dinning space. Fully finished basement with separate bedroom and full bathroom and large Family room. new bathrooms, laminate/ paint, fully finished walk out basement w/ big deck & private back yard, new HVAC furnace, Great for DC commuters, minutes outside beltway. Located on a nice and quiet dead end street.