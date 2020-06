Amenities

Very nice recently remodeled house with 2 bedrooms and 1 full bath. This is a great single family house with backyard and fore-yard and parking spots. It is suitable for one or two people at most. Great access to I495, Route 29 and MD 200. It is a very unique house with a spiral staircase. There is no basement and no pets allowed.