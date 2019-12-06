All apartments in Colesville
13813 Castle Cliff Way

Location

13813 Castle Cliff Way, Colesville, MD 20904

Amenities

clubhouse
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
clubhouse
Need Room to Spread Out? - Well located with easy access to ICC, RT 29, and New Hampshire Ave. Loads of space and great yard with a wonderful view. Formal living and dining, large family room, eat-in kitchen, spacious bedrooms, an huge recreation room to a level walk-out basement.

For more information or to schedule an appointment to view the property, please call Natalie Halem 301-655-3820
This is a Non-Smoking/No Pets Property
NOTE: If you are interested in the property and submit a rental application, there is a non-refundable application fee of $40.00 for each adult applicant/occupant.
Menkis Real Estate Main Office: 301-946-4050
Equal Housing Opportunity

(RLNE5309436)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13813 Castle Cliff Way have any available units?
13813 Castle Cliff Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Colesville, MD.
Is 13813 Castle Cliff Way currently offering any rent specials?
13813 Castle Cliff Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13813 Castle Cliff Way pet-friendly?
No, 13813 Castle Cliff Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Colesville.
Does 13813 Castle Cliff Way offer parking?
No, 13813 Castle Cliff Way does not offer parking.
Does 13813 Castle Cliff Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13813 Castle Cliff Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13813 Castle Cliff Way have a pool?
No, 13813 Castle Cliff Way does not have a pool.
Does 13813 Castle Cliff Way have accessible units?
No, 13813 Castle Cliff Way does not have accessible units.
Does 13813 Castle Cliff Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 13813 Castle Cliff Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13813 Castle Cliff Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 13813 Castle Cliff Way does not have units with air conditioning.

