Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Over 2600 SF of Living space plus Approximately 600 SF of storage space/woodshop. New Kitchen, new flooring and carpet, New Appliances. Hardwood floors. 4 Bedrooms 3 Full baths and more than a half acre. Great location, right off of Randolph and New Hampshire Ave. Community pool. A must see!!