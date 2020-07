Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly fireplace game room

Spacious bright and sunny rambler with main level hardwoods; large country kitchen with recessed lighting, lots of cabinetry and custom shelving in pantry; 4 bedrooms on main level; lower level rec room with fireplace and walk out, bedroom (legal), bath, and large den/game room; fantastic wooded rear view; great patio with pergola; and convenient storage shed. Pets to be considered on a case by case basis with additional security deposit.