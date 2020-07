Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Freshly painted, hardwood floors on the upper two floors, carpet in the lower level. Off street parking, screened porch in the rear. Washer and dryer. Four bedrooms and 2 full baths on one level. A 1/2 bath on the lower level. Tenant must have a credit score of 620 or better.