Last updated June 13 2020

119 Apartments for rent in Shiloh, PA

City GuideShiloh
Shiloh is located in the heart of York County, an area rich with Revolutionary War history. It's also just minutes away from the famous Nixon Park Nature Center, which attracts tourists from all over the country.

Shiloh is just ten minutes from York, a pivotal metropolis for early Colonial America, and the two cities share a fascinating Revolutionary War history. They also share a number of stores, restaurants and tourist destinations, including the West Manchester Mall, a destination for area shopaholics, and the breathtaking Nixon Park Nature Center, a spectacular wildlife habitat. Even though it's tiny, with a population of only 11,218, according to the 2010 census, Shiloh boasts really cool amenities such as famed artisan beer emporium Brewskees, along with Windjammer Balloons, which offers hot air balloon rides over the spectacular Pennsylvania Piedmont. Plus, Shiloh is just 30 miles from the teeming metropolis of Harrisburg, so it's a convenient place for folks who work in the big city but prefer living in small town America.

Moving to Shiloh

There are no major obstacles to moving here; it's easy to get to, and conveniently located off of Pennsylvania's famed Route 238, so it makes for a smooth drive from wherever you are. If you're looking for rental houses or for an apartment to rent in Shiloh, you'll discover that there are plenty of places for rent here, no matter what you're heart is set on. Many places may even have all bills paid, so keep that in mind when talking to your future landlord. The good news is that the majority of Shiloh's homes, condos and apartments were built after 1980, meaning you won't have to spend your time inspecting crumbling Victorian edifices.

What You'll Need

Since Shiloh is such a small town, you can expect to find a good number of privately-owned home and apartment rentals. Whether you rent from a person or a company, be prepared to fork over first month's rent and a security deposit. Also, you'll want to have proof of employment available. Apartment complexes can sometimes be a bit more formal about their requirements, so they might also ask to check on your credit history, but don't worry, this is a normal way of ensuring that you're good for that monthly rent.

When to Move

Outside of weather considerations, there's no prime time to move to Shiloh. Rents aren't dictated by a tourist or a scholastic season, so you'll find little seasonal fluctuation in prices or availability. If you prefer not having to deal with snow drifts, however, shoot for a fall, spring or summer move.

Neighborhoods in Shiloh

Shiloh covers a tiny area that's just a bit more than four square miles, so instead of neighborhoods, locals tend to use landmarks as a guide. Here are a few areas to keep an eye out for:

Carlisle Road: This thoroughfare divides the town, and is home to retailers and home supply stores such as York Classic Carpets. It's also home to the famous beer emporium Brewskees, so if you like to have your liquid supplies just minutes away, check this area for rentals.

Gander Mountain Area: This is a lovely residential area primarily made up of homes, and it's also conveniently close to the area's premier shopping site, West Manchester Mall.

Westgate Drive / Roosevelt Avenue: This pretty, bike-friendly residential area is chock full of lovely wooded lots, and is close to the former Old Hawk Lake Golf Course, a great place to take a scenic walk.

Honey Run: This area boasts Madison Valley Manor, which has one, two and three bedroom apartments and townhouses. It has a pool, and is also close to CVS, Weis Markets and Walgreen's.

Kenneth Road: In this area, you'll find apartment complexes such as The Greens at Westgate, which features units of all sizes and a 24-hour fitness center. This area is just minutes from Walmart Supercenter, as well as retailers such as Macy's, Toys R Us and Weis Markets and Pharmacy.

Taxville Road: On this street, you'll find Rolling Hills Apartments, which features a mix of spacious apartments and townhomes. It's also close to retailers such as Target, Bath and Body Works and CVS.

Living in Shiloh: How the Locals Live

Just the Facts

Weather-wise, Shiloh gets 26 inches of snow a year, just enough to enjoy without getting stuck in a snowbank. As for temperatures, you can expect July highs in the upper 80s and January highs in the upper 30s -- quite temperate for this region.

If you're concerned about getting around, don't be, because you can always rely on the Rabbit -- or, rather, Rabbit Transit, the county bus system that not only takes you everywhere throughout the region, but can also get you all the way into Harrisburg.

Things to Do and Places to See

Is there anything to do in such a small town? When it comes to Shiloh, you bet there is. To paraphrase a song by the Fifth Dimension, wouldn't you like to fly in a beautiful balloon? You can, thanks to Windjammer Balloons (2291 Manor Rd), which offers fantastic hot air balloon flights that soar over the lush green rolling hills of York County. Just a few miles outside the city, you'll also find Nixon Park Nature Center, a lovely 181-acre park that's home to a variety of area wildlife, including wood ducks and (don't touch!) snapping turtles.

Shopping and Eating

Beer aficionados from across the region come to Shiloh to visit Brewskees (2010 Carlisle Rd), a well-known emporium that features a huge selection of local microbrews from area crafters. Love fresh produce and locally-sourced foods? You'll find both at York's famed Central Market. Prefer mall browsing? Check out West Manchester Mall (1800 Loucks Rd), where you'll find nationally-known retailers and restaurants.

Speaking of restaurants, Lyndon Diver (1353 Kenneth Rd) has a great triple-decker turkey sandwich, as well as fantastic breakfast platters piled high with home fries. To satisfy the carnivore in you, head on over to Logan's Roadhouse (2180 York Crossing Dr) for thick, juicy steaks and burgers. To wash down these comestibles, stop by York's Mudhook Brewing Company (34 N Cherry Ln), which features luscious artisan beers (try the peach wheat) and live entertainment.

Shiloh offers the perfect combination: a serene natural beauty that seems untouched since Revolutionary War days, and a thriving small city that won't let you forget for a moment just how modern it is. Plus, when you're ready to deal with the battle of modern day urban life, major metropolis Harrisburg is just half an hour away.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Shiloh?
The average rent price for Shiloh rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,170.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Shiloh?
Some of the colleges located in the Shiloh area include Franklin and Marshall College, Harrisburg Area Community College, Lancaster Bible College, Millersville University of Pennsylvania, and Pennsylvania State University-Penn State Harrisburg. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Shiloh?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Shiloh from include Baltimore, Towson, Ellicott City, Owings Mills, and Harrisburg.

