119 Apartments for rent in Shiloh, PA

Moving to Shiloh

There are no major obstacles to moving here; it's easy to get to, and conveniently located off of Pennsylvania's famed Route 238, so it makes for a smooth drive from wherever you are. If you're looking for rental houses or for an apartment to rent in Shiloh, you'll discover that there are plenty of places for rent here, no matter what you're heart is set on. Many places may even have all bills paid, so keep that in mind when talking to your future landlord. The good news is that the majority of Shiloh's homes, condos and apartments were built after 1980, meaning you won't have to spend your time inspecting crumbling Victorian edifices.

What You'll Need

Since Shiloh is such a small town, you can expect to find a good number of privately-owned home and apartment rentals. Whether you rent from a person or a company, be prepared to fork over first month's rent and a security deposit. Also, you'll want to have proof of employment available. Apartment complexes can sometimes be a bit more formal about their requirements, so they might also ask to check on your credit history, but don't worry, this is a normal way of ensuring that you're good for that monthly rent.

When to Move

Outside of weather considerations, there's no prime time to move to Shiloh. Rents aren't dictated by a tourist or a scholastic season, so you'll find little seasonal fluctuation in prices or availability. If you prefer not having to deal with snow drifts, however, shoot for a fall, spring or summer move.