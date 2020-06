Amenities

Sought after High View Hunt Valley End-of Group Townhouse/condo with 2 car garage - 2 En-suite bedrooms with potential 3rd bedroom/ office/ workout / Au-pair/ In-law room - 2.5 Bathrooms * 2,000 ish sq ft- Gourmet Kitchen with Island- open concept- upgraded wood flooring throughout- fireplace and deck . Great amenities- Outdoor Tennis courts & pool- Library- Theater- internet cafe- card room- and more. Within walking distance to the Hunt Valley Town Center- close to the NCR trail- public transportation and the light rail. Small pet on a case by case with vet certification. $50 application fee per 18+ renter.