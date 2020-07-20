41 Silverton Court

Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Nice Large End UNit Townhome in Desired Neighborhood with Finished Basement! - Up for rent we have a well kept, end unit town home ready to rent in a great neighborhood in Cockeysville MD! Here are the features that make this house great:



1.) 3 Bedrooms

2.) 3 Bathrooms

3.) Additional den/bonus room in basement

4.) Updated appliances in kitchen!

5.) lots of space, and nice deck porch has view of woods behind neighborhood

6.) Walk out door in basement with fireplace

7.) New paint

8.) Central air and heat

9.) Great location in Cockeysville. shopping and the beltway are close by!



Call MH Properties 443-247-0001



Come see this house before its gone! More pictures and application available online at mhpropertymgmt.com



(RLNE5321275)