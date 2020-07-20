All apartments in Cockeysville
Cockeysville, MD
41 Silverton Court
41 Silverton Court

41 Silverton Court · No Longer Available
Location

41 Silverton Court, Cockeysville, MD 21030

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Nice Large End UNit Townhome in Desired Neighborhood with Finished Basement! - Up for rent we have a well kept, end unit town home ready to rent in a great neighborhood in Cockeysville MD! Here are the features that make this house great:

1.) 3 Bedrooms
2.) 3 Bathrooms
3.) Additional den/bonus room in basement
4.) Updated appliances in kitchen!
5.) lots of space, and nice deck porch has view of woods behind neighborhood
6.) Walk out door in basement with fireplace
7.) New paint
8.) Central air and heat
9.) Great location in Cockeysville. shopping and the beltway are close by!

Call MH Properties 443-247-0001

Come see this house before its gone! More pictures and application available online at mhpropertymgmt.com

(RLNE5321275)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 41 Silverton Court have any available units?
41 Silverton Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cockeysville, MD.
How much is rent in Cockeysville, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cockeysville Rent Report.
What amenities does 41 Silverton Court have?
Some of 41 Silverton Court's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 41 Silverton Court currently offering any rent specials?
41 Silverton Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 41 Silverton Court pet-friendly?
No, 41 Silverton Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cockeysville.
Does 41 Silverton Court offer parking?
No, 41 Silverton Court does not offer parking.
Does 41 Silverton Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 41 Silverton Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 41 Silverton Court have a pool?
No, 41 Silverton Court does not have a pool.
Does 41 Silverton Court have accessible units?
No, 41 Silverton Court does not have accessible units.
Does 41 Silverton Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 41 Silverton Court does not have units with dishwashers.
