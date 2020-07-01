All apartments in Cockeysville
Last updated November 23 2019 at 8:15 AM

15 WATERBIRD COURT

15 Waterbird Court · No Longer Available
Location

15 Waterbird Court, Cockeysville, MD 21030

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Immaculate, professionally-designed 2-story condo with a private deck and patios invites comfort, and exudes modern elegance. With 3 bedrooms, 2 and a half baths, generous living space, stylish finishes, and a magnificent view you'll enjoy a perfect setting for relaxing and entertaining.Enjoy gatherings in the generously-sized living/dining area graced by a powder room, wood burning fireplace and built-in bookends. Glass sliding doors lead to a private wood fenced patio or the newly remodeled kitchen with quartz counters, pantry and stainless steel appliances. The recessed lit living room leads you to the rear of the home which opens to breathtaking views of Stillpond. The master bedroom complete with two huge closets and newly remodeled bathroom offers a private deck overlooking magnificent views of nature Stillpond and walking trails. Bedroom two and three share another newly remodeled hall bath with soaking tub. The expansive third floor with vaulted ceilings and ceiling fan boasts the possibility for a fourth bedroom, office or artist studio.You'll also love the convenience of front door parking spots, easy assess to I-83, great shops, bars and restaurants that are minutes away. Tenant must have a credit score of 750 or more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15 WATERBIRD COURT have any available units?
15 WATERBIRD COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cockeysville, MD.
How much is rent in Cockeysville, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cockeysville Rent Report.
What amenities does 15 WATERBIRD COURT have?
Some of 15 WATERBIRD COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15 WATERBIRD COURT currently offering any rent specials?
15 WATERBIRD COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15 WATERBIRD COURT pet-friendly?
No, 15 WATERBIRD COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cockeysville.
Does 15 WATERBIRD COURT offer parking?
Yes, 15 WATERBIRD COURT offers parking.
Does 15 WATERBIRD COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15 WATERBIRD COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15 WATERBIRD COURT have a pool?
No, 15 WATERBIRD COURT does not have a pool.
Does 15 WATERBIRD COURT have accessible units?
No, 15 WATERBIRD COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 15 WATERBIRD COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15 WATERBIRD COURT has units with dishwashers.

