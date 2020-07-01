15 WATERBIRD COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Immaculate, professionally-designed 2-story condo with a private deck and patios invites comfort, and exudes modern elegance. With 3 bedrooms, 2 and a half baths, generous living space, stylish finishes, and a magnificent view you'll enjoy a perfect setting for relaxing and entertaining.Enjoy gatherings in the generously-sized living/dining area graced by a powder room, wood burning fireplace and built-in bookends. Glass sliding doors lead to a private wood fenced patio or the newly remodeled kitchen with quartz counters, pantry and stainless steel appliances. The recessed lit living room leads you to the rear of the home which opens to breathtaking views of Stillpond. The master bedroom complete with two huge closets and newly remodeled bathroom offers a private deck overlooking magnificent views of nature Stillpond and walking trails. Bedroom two and three share another newly remodeled hall bath with soaking tub. The expansive third floor with vaulted ceilings and ceiling fan boasts the possibility for a fourth bedroom, office or artist studio.You'll also love the convenience of front door parking spots, easy assess to I-83, great shops, bars and restaurants that are minutes away. Tenant must have a credit score of 750 or more.