Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking microwave furnished oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave oven Property Amenities parking

Beautiful lower level/basement fully furnished with kitchen privileges, laundry, bathroom and microwave It has a TV and other very nice furniture with plenty of light. Its near 200 shopping, restaurants, a mile from public transportation and beautiful scenery. This is for ONE PERSON ONLY Full use of the yard. Owner is offering a 6 month lease and it could be extended. All utilities are included.Good credit a must.