9513 PRYDE DR

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated pool

WELCOME TO THIS STATELY HOME WITH FINE FINISHINGS, UPGRADED APPLIANCES AND ENTERTAINMENT AMENITIES GALORE to enjoy every room inside to extended outside living. The rooms are generous sizes with all upstairs floors are hardwood and ceramic. The lower level has entertaining space along with a generous size bedroom with full bath. The backyard boasts a huge deck off four seasons room, pool, hot tub, huge fence-in backyard that provides privacy to enjoy the space year round. Credit scores must be at least 600. Application is online at longandfoster.com. Application fee is $65 per adult and everyone 18 years of age and older must complete application.