Home
/
Clinton, MD
/
9513 PRYDE DR
Last updated June 14 2020 at 10:41 AM

9513 PRYDE DR

9513 Pryde Drive · No Longer Available
Clinton
Apartments with Garage
Apartments with Balcony
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Location

9513 Pryde Drive, Clinton, MD 20735

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
WELCOME TO THIS STATELY HOME WITH FINE FINISHINGS, UPGRADED APPLIANCES AND ENTERTAINMENT AMENITIES GALORE to enjoy every room inside to extended outside living. The rooms are generous sizes with all upstairs floors are hardwood and ceramic. The lower level has entertaining space along with a generous size bedroom with full bath. The backyard boasts a huge deck off four seasons room, pool, hot tub, huge fence-in backyard that provides privacy to enjoy the space year round. Credit scores must be at least 600. Application is online at longandfoster.com. Application fee is $65 per adult and everyone 18 years of age and older must complete application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

