All apartments in Clinton
Find more places like 8610 WENDY ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Clinton, MD
/
8610 WENDY ST
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:39 PM

8610 WENDY ST

8610 Wendy Street · (866) 677-6937
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Clinton
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

8610 Wendy Street, Clinton, MD 20735

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,850

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
LOCATION,LOCATION, LOCATION- Well maintained Brick Front Colonial located in Cheltenham Park. Enter into the brightly lit Two story foyer- the Main Level features a Formal Living Room, Separate Formal Dining Room, First Floor Family Room with Fireplace, Eat-In Kitchen w/Island , Office/Den/Craft Room, Separate Laundry on Main Level,and the list goes on! Spacious Deck just of the kitchen for Entertaining-or just relaxing. All Appliances are included in listing. 4 Bedrooms on the Upper Level, featuring Large Master Bedroom with Vaulted Ceilings, Master Bath with Soaking Tub and Separate Shower, 3 additional bedrooms and Full Bath are also on the Upper Level . Fully Finished Lower Level, with separate room for Office/Exercise Room. 2 car attached garage and Ready for you to move in! WELCOME HOME!Must use listing agent application and lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8610 WENDY ST have any available units?
8610 WENDY ST has a unit available for $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8610 WENDY ST have?
Some of 8610 WENDY ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8610 WENDY ST currently offering any rent specials?
8610 WENDY ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8610 WENDY ST pet-friendly?
No, 8610 WENDY ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clinton.
Does 8610 WENDY ST offer parking?
Yes, 8610 WENDY ST does offer parking.
Does 8610 WENDY ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8610 WENDY ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8610 WENDY ST have a pool?
No, 8610 WENDY ST does not have a pool.
Does 8610 WENDY ST have accessible units?
No, 8610 WENDY ST does not have accessible units.
Does 8610 WENDY ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8610 WENDY ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 8610 WENDY ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 8610 WENDY ST does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 8610 WENDY ST?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Clinton 1 BedroomsClinton Apartments with Balcony
Clinton Apartments with GarageClinton Apartments with Gym
Clinton Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDBethesda, MDNorth Bethesda, MD
Waldorf, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VABowie, MD
College Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VASuitland, MDChillum, MDAnnandale, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity