8610 WENDY ST

LOCATION,LOCATION, LOCATION- Well maintained Brick Front Colonial located in Cheltenham Park. Enter into the brightly lit Two story foyer- the Main Level features a Formal Living Room, Separate Formal Dining Room, First Floor Family Room with Fireplace, Eat-In Kitchen w/Island , Office/Den/Craft Room, Separate Laundry on Main Level,and the list goes on! Spacious Deck just of the kitchen for Entertaining-or just relaxing. All Appliances are included in listing. 4 Bedrooms on the Upper Level, featuring Large Master Bedroom with Vaulted Ceilings, Master Bath with Soaking Tub and Separate Shower, 3 additional bedrooms and Full Bath are also on the Upper Level . Fully Finished Lower Level, with separate room for Office/Exercise Room. 2 car attached garage and Ready for you to move in! WELCOME HOME!Must use listing agent application and lease