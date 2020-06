Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities

A beautifully maintained home with lots of space. Freshly painted and carpet cleaned. Family room on the main level, 1/2 bath on the second level and a full bath in the master bedroom. It is located in the sought after neighborhood of Summit Creek. Located near Rt. 5 Branch Avenue makes it very convenient to get around.