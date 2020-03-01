All apartments in Clinton
Last updated March 1 2020 at 11:56 AM

6703 SWEET SHRUB COURT

6703 Sweet Shrub Court · No Longer Available
Location

6703 Sweet Shrub Court, Clinton, MD 20735

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Basement Rental conveniently located in the heart of Clinton. Over 2,000 sq.ft. of living space which includes the following: 3 bedrooms/1.5 bathrooms, full separate gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, wall to wall carpet in bedrooms, ceiling fan in each bedroom, spacious living/family area, enclosed laundry room, recess lighting throughout and private entrance. Go to www.rentalsrock.com to complete rental application. You don't want to miss out on this amazing opportunity.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6703 SWEET SHRUB COURT have any available units?
6703 SWEET SHRUB COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clinton, MD.
What amenities does 6703 SWEET SHRUB COURT have?
Some of 6703 SWEET SHRUB COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6703 SWEET SHRUB COURT currently offering any rent specials?
6703 SWEET SHRUB COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6703 SWEET SHRUB COURT pet-friendly?
No, 6703 SWEET SHRUB COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clinton.
Does 6703 SWEET SHRUB COURT offer parking?
No, 6703 SWEET SHRUB COURT does not offer parking.
Does 6703 SWEET SHRUB COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6703 SWEET SHRUB COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6703 SWEET SHRUB COURT have a pool?
No, 6703 SWEET SHRUB COURT does not have a pool.
Does 6703 SWEET SHRUB COURT have accessible units?
No, 6703 SWEET SHRUB COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 6703 SWEET SHRUB COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6703 SWEET SHRUB COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 6703 SWEET SHRUB COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 6703 SWEET SHRUB COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
