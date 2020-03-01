6703 SWEET SHRUB COURT

Amenities

Basement Rental conveniently located in the heart of Clinton. Over 2,000 sq.ft. of living space which includes the following: 3 bedrooms/1.5 bathrooms, full separate gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, wall to wall carpet in bedrooms, ceiling fan in each bedroom, spacious living/family area, enclosed laundry room, recess lighting throughout and private entrance. Go to www.rentalsrock.com to complete rental application. You don't want to miss out on this amazing opportunity.