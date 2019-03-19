All apartments in Clinton
6413 HORSESHOE ROAD

6413 Horseshoe Road · No Longer Available
Location

6413 Horseshoe Road, Clinton, MD 20735

Amenities

patio / balcony
all utils included
microwave
bathtub
internet access
refrigerator
All Utilities Included -Laundry, Cable & Wifi as well! Refrigerator and Microwave in each bedroom. Close to public transportation, stores and beltway. Deck and huge backyard space for entertaining.Main level studio apartment (own entrance, own full bath and kitchen) - $1400 Main level large bedrooms, share kitchen and bathroom w/2 others - $800Basement bedrooms, share kitchen and bathroom w/2 others - $600Large master bedrooms - share kitchen and bathroom w/1 other - $750Upper Level Bedrooms - share kitchen and bathroom w/3 others - $600 smaller room, $700 larger roomsHuge Master Suite with Soaking Tub, Shower and His and Her Sink - share kitchen & laundry w/3 others $1000Available now. Contact for showings.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6413 HORSESHOE ROAD have any available units?
6413 HORSESHOE ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clinton, MD.
What amenities does 6413 HORSESHOE ROAD have?
Some of 6413 HORSESHOE ROAD's amenities include patio / balcony, all utils included, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6413 HORSESHOE ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
6413 HORSESHOE ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6413 HORSESHOE ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 6413 HORSESHOE ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clinton.
Does 6413 HORSESHOE ROAD offer parking?
No, 6413 HORSESHOE ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 6413 HORSESHOE ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6413 HORSESHOE ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6413 HORSESHOE ROAD have a pool?
No, 6413 HORSESHOE ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 6413 HORSESHOE ROAD have accessible units?
No, 6413 HORSESHOE ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 6413 HORSESHOE ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 6413 HORSESHOE ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6413 HORSESHOE ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 6413 HORSESHOE ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
