6413 HORSESHOE ROAD

Amenities

patio / balcony all utils included microwave bathtub internet access refrigerator

All Utilities Included -Laundry, Cable & Wifi as well! Refrigerator and Microwave in each bedroom. Close to public transportation, stores and beltway. Deck and huge backyard space for entertaining.Main level studio apartment (own entrance, own full bath and kitchen) - $1400 Main level large bedrooms, share kitchen and bathroom w/2 others - $800Basement bedrooms, share kitchen and bathroom w/2 others - $600Large master bedrooms - share kitchen and bathroom w/1 other - $750Upper Level Bedrooms - share kitchen and bathroom w/3 others - $600 smaller room, $700 larger roomsHuge Master Suite with Soaking Tub, Shower and His and Her Sink - share kitchen & laundry w/3 others $1000Available now. Contact for showings.