5815 E BONIWOOD TURN

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Meticulously renovated 4BR, 3.5BA 2000 SFT End Townhouse in Boniwood community. Large Living Room w/gleaming cherry H/W floors, moldings & recess lights; New Gourmet Kitchen w/new cabinets, granite counter, new SS appliances; Separate Dining; Spacious MBR w/attached renovated bath and 2 more BR w/hallway ren. bath on first floor. Full w/o basement has ren. family room w/ceramic tiles w/patio door leading to huge fenced backyard and one bedroom w/full bath, new a/c system. Close to several major routes, walking distance to Cosca park, shopping, amenities, schools. Agent is the owner.