All apartments in Clinton
Find more places like 5815 E BONIWOOD TURN.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Clinton, MD
/
5815 E BONIWOOD TURN
Last updated April 18 2019 at 6:07 AM

5815 E BONIWOOD TURN

5815 East Boniwood Turn · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Clinton
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

5815 East Boniwood Turn, Clinton, MD 20735

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Meticulously renovated 4BR, 3.5BA 2000 SFT End Townhouse in Boniwood community. Large Living Room w/gleaming cherry H/W floors, moldings & recess lights; New Gourmet Kitchen w/new cabinets, granite counter, new SS appliances; Separate Dining; Spacious MBR w/attached renovated bath and 2 more BR w/hallway ren. bath on first floor. Full w/o basement has ren. family room w/ceramic tiles w/patio door leading to huge fenced backyard and one bedroom w/full bath, new a/c system. Close to several major routes, walking distance to Cosca park, shopping, amenities, schools. Agent is the owner.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5815 E BONIWOOD TURN have any available units?
5815 E BONIWOOD TURN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clinton, MD.
What amenities does 5815 E BONIWOOD TURN have?
Some of 5815 E BONIWOOD TURN's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5815 E BONIWOOD TURN currently offering any rent specials?
5815 E BONIWOOD TURN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5815 E BONIWOOD TURN pet-friendly?
No, 5815 E BONIWOOD TURN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clinton.
Does 5815 E BONIWOOD TURN offer parking?
No, 5815 E BONIWOOD TURN does not offer parking.
Does 5815 E BONIWOOD TURN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5815 E BONIWOOD TURN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5815 E BONIWOOD TURN have a pool?
No, 5815 E BONIWOOD TURN does not have a pool.
Does 5815 E BONIWOOD TURN have accessible units?
No, 5815 E BONIWOOD TURN does not have accessible units.
Does 5815 E BONIWOOD TURN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5815 E BONIWOOD TURN has units with dishwashers.
Does 5815 E BONIWOOD TURN have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5815 E BONIWOOD TURN has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Best Cities for Families 2019
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Clinton 1 BedroomsClinton Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Clinton Apartments with Washer-DryersClinton Furnished Apartments
Clinton Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDBethesda, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Wheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VABowie, MDCollege Park, MDFalls Church, VA
McLean, VASuitland, MDAnnandale, VASpringfield, VAGlenn Dale, MDCoral Hills, MDRavensworth, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American University