Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated refrigerator

Come home to this three level townhouse in a great community featuring three bedrooms on upper level and fourth bedroom or bonus room on lower level, three full baths and one half bath, family room, new kitchen and hardwood floors, all appliances including washer and dryer. Owner requires gross income of $60,000+ and credit score of 635+ and have verifiable rental history for the last 2+ years.