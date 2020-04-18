5404 SAN JUAN DRIVE

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher stainless steel basketball court

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court fire pit

Lovely all brick split foyer located at the end of the street. All hardwood floors in the entry stairway with Iron railings. Hardwood floors run throughout the main level and into the bedrooms. Kitchen is equipped with all stainless appliances with a gas stove, built in Microwave, dishwasher, and granite counter tops. Back yard is fenced in with a large back deck off the dining room and kitchen areas for entertaining ease. Concrete pad in the back yard serves as a small basketball court or can be used for additional back yard lounging furniture or portable fire pit area. For added convenience this home is located close to the beltway for access to Virginia, Washington DC, and very close to Andrews Air Force Base.