22253 TRENTWORTH WAY

Ready to move in a Beautiful brick front 4 level townhome with 3 BR, 3.5 Bath, and Huge loft w/ skylights.. Spacious, Open floor plan, with hard word floors. Eat-in kitchen w/ granite, slider to rear deck, open to family rm w/ gas fireplace. Owner suite, luxury BA w/ sep soak tub, 2 walk-in closets. Fin lower level recreation room with attached bath. Laundry at Bed room level . Two car rear garage. Whole house is freshly painted and inviting new tenants ready to occupy. Walk to Rocky Hill MS, ClarksburgHS and Tot lot. Need a reasonably good credit.