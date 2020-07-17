All apartments in Clarksburg
22253 TRENTWORTH WAY

22253 Trentworth Way · No Longer Available
Location

22253 Trentworth Way, Clarksburg, MD 20871

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
walk in closets
playground
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
garage
Ready to move in a Beautiful brick front 4 level townhome with 3 BR, 3.5 Bath, and Huge loft w/ skylights.. Spacious, Open floor plan, with hard word floors. Eat-in kitchen w/ granite, slider to rear deck, open to family rm w/ gas fireplace. Owner suite, luxury BA w/ sep soak tub, 2 walk-in closets. Fin lower level recreation room with attached bath. Laundry at Bed room level . Two car rear garage. Whole house is freshly painted and inviting new tenants ready to occupy. Walk to Rocky Hill MS, ClarksburgHS and Tot lot. Need a reasonably good credit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

