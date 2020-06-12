All apartments in Clarksburg
Last updated June 2 2020 at 12:13 AM

13826 DOVEKIE AVENUE

13826 Dovekie Avenue · (301) 652-0400
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

13826 Dovekie Avenue, Clarksburg, MD 20841

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,800

4 Bed · 5 Bath · 3920 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
media room
Better than new. Open concept layout with hardwood flooring throughout first floor. The gourmet kitchen features mocha color cabinetry with granite counters, tile backslash, and under-mount stainless steel sink. Large center island breakfast bar. The spacious dining area is perfect for those intimate gatherings or large dinner parties. The dining room includes tray ceiling and recessed lighting. Spacious living room with hardwood floors and recessed lighting. Huge second master bedroom with private bath on main level. There is also a powder room with pedestal sink. Second level boast a large open loft area for play or home office as well as laundry room with washer/dryer. Spacious owner's suite with adjoining private owner's bath with ceramic tile flooring, double vanities, large shower and large master closet. Two additional spacious bedrooms with large closets. Large finished recreation room with recessed lighting and walkout to outdoor space. Finished full bath on lower level. Large storage room that could be finished for an additional bedroom. 2 car garage. Community has many outdoor areas for recreation to include tot park, soccer fields, amphitheater, playgrounds, pool, walking trails and much more. Cabin Branch also has a great club house. See 360 Virtual Tour online. NO Pets. NO Smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13826 DOVEKIE AVENUE have any available units?
13826 DOVEKIE AVENUE has a unit available for $3,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 13826 DOVEKIE AVENUE have?
Some of 13826 DOVEKIE AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13826 DOVEKIE AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
13826 DOVEKIE AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13826 DOVEKIE AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 13826 DOVEKIE AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clarksburg.
Does 13826 DOVEKIE AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 13826 DOVEKIE AVENUE does offer parking.
Does 13826 DOVEKIE AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13826 DOVEKIE AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13826 DOVEKIE AVENUE have a pool?
Yes, 13826 DOVEKIE AVENUE has a pool.
Does 13826 DOVEKIE AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 13826 DOVEKIE AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 13826 DOVEKIE AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13826 DOVEKIE AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 13826 DOVEKIE AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 13826 DOVEKIE AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
