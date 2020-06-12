Amenities

13826 Dovekie Ave, Clarksburg, MD 20871 - Better than new. Open concept layout with hardwood flooring throughout first floor. The gourmet kitchen features mocha color cabinetry with granite counters, tile backslash, and under-mount stainless steel sink. Large center island breakfast bar. The spacious dining area is perfect for those intimate gatherings or large dinner parties. The dining room includes tray ceiling and recessed lighting. Spacious living room with hardwood floors and recessed lighting. Huge second master bedroom with private bath on main level. There is also a powder room with pedestal sink. Second level boast a large open loft area for play or home office as well as laundry room with washer/dryer. Spacious owner's suite with adjoining private owner's bath with ceramic tile flooring, double vanities, large shower and large master closet. Two additional spacious bedrooms with large closets. Large finished recreation room with recessed lighting and walkout to outdoor space. Finished full bath on lower level. Large storage room that could be finished for an additional bedroom. 2 car garage. Community has many outdoor areas for recreation to include tot park, soccer fields, amphitheater, playgrounds, pool, walking trails and much more. Cabin Branch also has a great club house. See 360 Virtual Tour online. NO Pets. NO Smoking.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5828495)