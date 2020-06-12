All apartments in Clarksburg
13826 Dovekie Ave
Last updated July 11 2020 at 10:30 AM

13826 Dovekie Ave

13826 Dovekie Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

13826 Dovekie Avenue, Clarksburg, MD 20841

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
media room
13826 Dovekie Ave, Clarksburg, MD 20871 - Better than new. Open concept layout with hardwood flooring throughout first floor. The gourmet kitchen features mocha color cabinetry with granite counters, tile backslash, and under-mount stainless steel sink. Large center island breakfast bar. The spacious dining area is perfect for those intimate gatherings or large dinner parties. The dining room includes tray ceiling and recessed lighting. Spacious living room with hardwood floors and recessed lighting. Huge second master bedroom with private bath on main level. There is also a powder room with pedestal sink. Second level boast a large open loft area for play or home office as well as laundry room with washer/dryer. Spacious owner's suite with adjoining private owner's bath with ceramic tile flooring, double vanities, large shower and large master closet. Two additional spacious bedrooms with large closets. Large finished recreation room with recessed lighting and walkout to outdoor space. Finished full bath on lower level. Large storage room that could be finished for an additional bedroom. 2 car garage. Community has many outdoor areas for recreation to include tot park, soccer fields, amphitheater, playgrounds, pool, walking trails and much more. Cabin Branch also has a great club house. See 360 Virtual Tour online. NO Pets. NO Smoking.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5828495)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13826 Dovekie Ave have any available units?
13826 Dovekie Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clarksburg, MD.
What amenities does 13826 Dovekie Ave have?
Some of 13826 Dovekie Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13826 Dovekie Ave currently offering any rent specials?
13826 Dovekie Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13826 Dovekie Ave pet-friendly?
No, 13826 Dovekie Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clarksburg.
Does 13826 Dovekie Ave offer parking?
Yes, 13826 Dovekie Ave offers parking.
Does 13826 Dovekie Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13826 Dovekie Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13826 Dovekie Ave have a pool?
Yes, 13826 Dovekie Ave has a pool.
Does 13826 Dovekie Ave have accessible units?
No, 13826 Dovekie Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 13826 Dovekie Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 13826 Dovekie Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13826 Dovekie Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 13826 Dovekie Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
