Clarksburg, MD
12721 YORK MILL LANE
Last updated June 19 2020 at 11:23 AM

12721 YORK MILL LANE

12721 York Mill Lane · (240) 403-0400
Location

12721 York Mill Lane, Clarksburg, MD 20871

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 3566 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
garage
3D Tour: https://mls.ricohtours.com/3ea69cf5-24e1-489f-8df3-b6fc62de8a74/ *****4 Level Townhome, 3 Bedrooms plus Den, 3.5 Baths and spacious top level loft. Hardwood on main level plus stairs and hall. Open Floor Plan with combined living/dining area. Kitchen open to family room with fireplace. Gourmet kitchen with granite counters and custom backsplash, step out on to deck. Master bedroom suite includes bath with corner soaking tub and separate shower. Upper level loft has skylights and windows. Lower level has den and full bath and entry from 2 car garage. School assignments to Clarksburg ES, and walk to Rocky Hill MS and Clarksburg HS. Security Deposit of $3,000. ****Available July 1. No Smoking. Pets on Case by Case Basis **** Close to shopping in both Clarksburg and Germantown, tot lot in neighborhood. Bus service on Rt 355

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12721 YORK MILL LANE have any available units?
12721 YORK MILL LANE has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 12721 YORK MILL LANE have?
Some of 12721 YORK MILL LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12721 YORK MILL LANE currently offering any rent specials?
12721 YORK MILL LANE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12721 YORK MILL LANE pet-friendly?
Yes, 12721 YORK MILL LANE is pet friendly.
Does 12721 YORK MILL LANE offer parking?
Yes, 12721 YORK MILL LANE does offer parking.
Does 12721 YORK MILL LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12721 YORK MILL LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12721 YORK MILL LANE have a pool?
No, 12721 YORK MILL LANE does not have a pool.
Does 12721 YORK MILL LANE have accessible units?
No, 12721 YORK MILL LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 12721 YORK MILL LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12721 YORK MILL LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 12721 YORK MILL LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 12721 YORK MILL LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
