12721 YORK MILL LANE

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

3D Tour: https://mls.ricohtours.com/3ea69cf5-24e1-489f-8df3-b6fc62de8a74/ *****4 Level Townhome, 3 Bedrooms plus Den, 3.5 Baths and spacious top level loft. Hardwood on main level plus stairs and hall. Open Floor Plan with combined living/dining area. Kitchen open to family room with fireplace. Gourmet kitchen with granite counters and custom backsplash, step out on to deck. Master bedroom suite includes bath with corner soaking tub and separate shower. Upper level loft has skylights and windows. Lower level has den and full bath and entry from 2 car garage. School assignments to Clarksburg ES, and walk to Rocky Hill MS and Clarksburg HS. Security Deposit of $3,000. ****Available July 1. No Smoking. Pets on Case by Case Basis **** Close to shopping in both Clarksburg and Germantown, tot lot in neighborhood. Bus service on Rt 355