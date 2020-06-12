/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:59 AM
239 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Chillum, MD
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Chillum
28 Units Available
Post Park
3300 East-West Hwy, Chillum, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,890
1125 sqft
Over 50 unique floor plans, each with an array of designer finishes such as granite counters, ceramic floors and high ceilings. Near the University of Maryland, The Mall at Prince George's and the Metro.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Chillum
3 Units Available
Sheridan Apartments
620 Sheridan St, Chillum, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1100 sqft
Conveniently located in Hyattsville, Maryland, Sheridan Apartments offers studio, one-bedroom, or two-bedroom apartment homes for rent. Located 1 mile from the D.C.
Results within 1 mile of Chillum
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
$
15 Units Available
Plaza Towers Apartments
6700 Belcrest Rd, Hyattsville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,774
1039 sqft
Located just two blocks from Prince George's Plaza Metro Station. Also close to I-495, I-95 and Baltimore-Washington Parkway. Apartments feature walk-in closets and wall-to-wall carpets. Amenities include an outdoor pool and tennis courts.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 09:37am
Fort Totten - Riggs Park
15 Units Available
The Modern at Art Place
400 Galloway St NE, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$2,261
941 sqft
Located on the Maryland/D.C. border, within the I-495 Beltway. Modern building with rooftop pool, communal gaming areas, fitness and yoga studios, bike storage. Studio, one- and two-bedroom units with washer, dryer and stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 06:32am
Fort Totten - Riggs Park
23 Units Available
Aventine Fort Totten
5210 3rd St NE, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$2,198
996 sqft
Sleek apartments in Fort Totten offer top-quality amenities, including valet service and 24-hour gym for the busy professional. Walk to the metro or Keene Park. One- and two-bedroom floor plans.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Fort Totten - Riggs Park
35 Units Available
Fort Totten Square
5661 3rd St NE, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$2,270
1001 sqft
Just a few blocks away from a Red, Green and Yellow line Metro stop, Fort Totten Square features luxury apartments in northeast D.C. minutes from the District’s best dining and nightlife.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 04:49am
Chillum
7 Units Available
Mosaic at Metro
6210 Belcrest Rd, Hyattsville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,023
1155 sqft
Spacious apartments in an accessible location next to Prince George's Plaza Metro Station. Floor plans feature gourmet kitchens and walk-in closets. Amenities include a swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center. Car parking available.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
Chillum
27 Units Available
3350 At Alterra
3350 Toledo Ter, Hyattsville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,014
1101 sqft
Vibrant apartment complex located minutes away from Arts District Hyattsville. Enjoy convenient in-unit laundry and large walk-in closets. Garage parking. Around-the-clock maintenance services. Cats and dogs welcome.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Chillum
21 Units Available
The Edition
3401 East-West Highway, Hyattsville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,255
1060 sqft
LEED Silver Design building. Near the college campus. On-site fitness center, outdoor gaming area, yoga room, and pool. Apartments feature hardwood-style floors, stainless steel appliances, and ample storage.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
6506 AMERICA BOULEVARD
6506 America Boulevard, Hyattsville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1071 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 6506 AMERICA BOULEVARD in Hyattsville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Chillum
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 10:57am
$
Dupont Circle
6 Units Available
The Regent
1640 16th St NW, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$3,395
843 sqft
Step up to luxury in Dupont Circle. These units offer the finest in luxury amenities and location. Apartments have lots of light and hardwood flooring. Close to dining, shopping and entertainment.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 10:57am
$
Dupont Circle
4 Units Available
The Gatsby
1515 O St NW, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
770 sqft
Luxury art-deco apartments with elegant wood cabinetry, maple hardwood floors, granite countertops and stunning 7-foot windows. Ideal location central to endless shopping, dining and entertainment options as well as Stead Park and Logan Circle.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
20 Units Available
Phoenix
5802 Annapolis Rd, Hyattsville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,434
998 sqft
Conveniently situated near I-495 and Baltimore-Washington Parkway. Spacious 1-2 bedroom apartment homes with breathtaking views of Washington, D.C. Communal amenities include a swimming pool with sundeck, BBQ areas and a fitness center.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
28 Units Available
Camden College Park
9600 Milestone Way, College Park, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,939
1290 sqft
Located just a few yards from the I-95 and Baltimore Avenue. 1-2 bedroom apartments with fully equipped kitchens. Each apartment has its own patio or balcony. Amenities include a community putting green and 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 64
Last updated June 12 at 09:37am
H Street-NoMa
57 Units Available
Flats 130 At Constitution Square
130 M St NE, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$2,697
1122 sqft
Gleaming high-rise in hip NoMa neighborhood. Light-filled, contemporary apartments offer custom cabinets, stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Property features interior courtyard with fire pits and BBQs, 24-hour gym and dog park. Close to Metro.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 09:37am
$
U-Street
24 Units Available
14W Apartments
1315 W St NW, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$2,920
1096 sqft
Contemporary design with every convenience, featuring high-end finishes and European wide-plank flooring. Spacious layout with ample storage. On-site amenities include a rooftop terrace and yoga studio. Located in a vibrant new community.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 06:44am
$
13 Units Available
Westchester Tower Rental Apartments
6200 Westchester Park Dr, College Park, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1289 sqft
Deluxe tower apartments located in a prime College Park location surrounded by an 1,100 acre National Park. Easy access to the University of Maryland and downtown DC. Pool and fitness room. Wheelchair accessible. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 06:31am
Adams Morgan
8 Units Available
Dorchester West
2425 17th St NW, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
930 sqft
WELCOME HOME TO THE IDYLLIC ADAMS MORGAN\nWashington, DC Apartments at Dorchester West Nestled in the diverse and electric Adams Morgan area with countless eateries and social destinations to cure all your non-work needs, Dorchester West is the
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 06:15am
Mount Vernon Square
80 Units Available
Meridian at Gallery Place
450 Massachusetts Ave NW, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$3,260
1180 sqft
Destination address located only blocks from city landmarks. Interior features sunroom, stunning views and eat-in kitchen. A wide range of on-site amenities available, including rooftop lounge, recreational and sports facilities, and planned social activities.
Verified
1 of 68
Last updated June 12 at 06:14am
$
Adams Morgan
33 Units Available
Modera Sedici
2700 16th Street Northwest, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$3,449
1082 sqft
Restored parquet and a grand piano. Original travertine and modern marble. Discover the renaissance of city living at Modera Sedici, distinguished Washington DC apartments on the venerable grounds of the former Italian Embassy.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 06:14am
$
Downtown-Penn Quarter-Chinatown
2 Units Available
Jemal's Historic Row
515 9th Street NW, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$3,734
1759 sqft
Within proximity to the International Spy Museum, I-395 and the Washington Monument. Community features include valet dry cleaning and professional concierge service. Units feature spacious walk-in closets and designer kitchens with ceramic tile.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 06:14am
$
Van Ness - Forest Hills
11 Units Available
The Brandywine
4545 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$2,575
1130 sqft
At Brandywine, located close to shopping and dining along Connecticut Avenue NW, residents have quick access to the Van Ness Red Line. These furnished, pet-friendly apartments include air conditioning and large walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 06:10am
H Street-NoMa
22 Units Available
360 H Street
360 H St NE, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$2,685
1082 sqft
Green community with convenient features, such as e-payments, media room and 24-hour concierge. Situated near H St. NE and 4th St NE and close to yoga studio and restaurants. Furnished units feature dishwasher and range.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 06:05am
12 Units Available
Yorkshire - Silver Spring
11401 July Dr, Silver Spring, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,541
1020 sqft
Luxury apartment homes featuring cathedral ceilings, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry facilities and eat-in kitchens with built-in microwaves. Residents enjoy easy access to public transportation and neighborhood conveniences, such as shopping centers and schools.
Similar Pages
Chillum Apartments with GarageChillum Apartments with GymChillum Apartments with Move-in SpecialsChillum Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDLaurel, MD
Wheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDSevern, MDTysons Corner, VAAnnandale, VALandover, MDCamp Springs, MDGreenbelt, MDSpringfield, VAElkridge, MD