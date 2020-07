Amenities

Great find - you can lease this well-kept home in a very convenient location. This three level home has a nice screened-in porch too, relaxing patio and views of reserved area. Minutes to the arts district in Hyattsville and hop, skip and jump to Washington, D.C. Public transportation, shopping, and restaurants nearby with everything you may desire for convenience. Rent Negotiable, subject to acceptable application. Call for a showing today. Happy Holidays!