Last updated September 4 2019 at 11:26 PM

1027 HIGGINS WAY

1027 Higgins Way · No Longer Available
Location

1027 Higgins Way, Chillum, MD 20782
Chillum

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
At the intersection of elegance and sophistication sits 1027 Higgins Way. This 3 bedroom, 3.5 Bathroom home with den is a must see. Primely maintained and loaded with stunning features, the home includes a fully finished Walk Out Basement with den, Full Bathroom and full size Washer/Dryer. Spacious eat in kitchen with plenty of space for your dining table near the window. Rear deck with privacy. Master bedroom with Vaulted Ceiling and Ensuite. While the comfort this home offers is important, the easy of commute really stands out for the ideal location. Walking distance to Meet (Fort Totten). Metro Bus is just steps away. Schedule your showing today. You'll be happy to come home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1027 HIGGINS WAY have any available units?
1027 HIGGINS WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chillum, MD.
What amenities does 1027 HIGGINS WAY have?
Some of 1027 HIGGINS WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1027 HIGGINS WAY currently offering any rent specials?
1027 HIGGINS WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1027 HIGGINS WAY pet-friendly?
No, 1027 HIGGINS WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chillum.
Does 1027 HIGGINS WAY offer parking?
No, 1027 HIGGINS WAY does not offer parking.
Does 1027 HIGGINS WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1027 HIGGINS WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1027 HIGGINS WAY have a pool?
No, 1027 HIGGINS WAY does not have a pool.
Does 1027 HIGGINS WAY have accessible units?
No, 1027 HIGGINS WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 1027 HIGGINS WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1027 HIGGINS WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 1027 HIGGINS WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 1027 HIGGINS WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
