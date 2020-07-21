Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator

At the intersection of elegance and sophistication sits 1027 Higgins Way. This 3 bedroom, 3.5 Bathroom home with den is a must see. Primely maintained and loaded with stunning features, the home includes a fully finished Walk Out Basement with den, Full Bathroom and full size Washer/Dryer. Spacious eat in kitchen with plenty of space for your dining table near the window. Rear deck with privacy. Master bedroom with Vaulted Ceiling and Ensuite. While the comfort this home offers is important, the easy of commute really stands out for the ideal location. Walking distance to Meet (Fort Totten). Metro Bus is just steps away. Schedule your showing today. You'll be happy to come home.