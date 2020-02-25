All apartments in Chevy Chase Village
Chevy Chase Village, MD
5515 PARK STREET
5515 PARK STREET

5515 Park Street · No Longer Available
Location

5515 Park Street, Chevy Chase Village, MD 20815
Chevy Chase Village

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
3BD/3BA Colonial in Chevy Chase: Beautifully renovated Colonial in the quiet tree-lined neighborhood of Chevy Chase Village ~ just a few steps to the Metro (Friendship Heights), Whole Foods, restaurants, shops and the park. This charming home features a gourmet kitchen with SS appliances, granite countertops, wood burning fireplace, bright sunroom opening to a private fenced-in yard, attached garage and gleaming hardwood floors throughout. Finished walkout basement with rec room, office/den, half bath and laundry room. Upper level has 3 bedrooms including an ensuite master with spacious walk-in closet, one hall bath and a walk-up semi-finished attic. Wonderful neighborhood that feeds into Somerset Elementary, Westland MS and BCC HS. So much to do, see and experience in this prime location ~ a Must See! Pets considered on a case-by-case basis

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5515 PARK STREET have any available units?
5515 PARK STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chevy Chase Village, MD.
What amenities does 5515 PARK STREET have?
Some of 5515 PARK STREET's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5515 PARK STREET currently offering any rent specials?
5515 PARK STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5515 PARK STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 5515 PARK STREET is pet friendly.
Does 5515 PARK STREET offer parking?
Yes, 5515 PARK STREET offers parking.
Does 5515 PARK STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5515 PARK STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5515 PARK STREET have a pool?
No, 5515 PARK STREET does not have a pool.
Does 5515 PARK STREET have accessible units?
No, 5515 PARK STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 5515 PARK STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 5515 PARK STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5515 PARK STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 5515 PARK STREET does not have units with air conditioning.

