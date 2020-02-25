5515 PARK STREET

Amenities
3BD/3BA Colonial in Chevy Chase: Beautifully renovated Colonial in the quiet tree-lined neighborhood of Chevy Chase Village ~ just a few steps to the Metro (Friendship Heights), Whole Foods, restaurants, shops and the park. This charming home features a gourmet kitchen with SS appliances, granite countertops, wood burning fireplace, bright sunroom opening to a private fenced-in yard, attached garage and gleaming hardwood floors throughout. Finished walkout basement with rec room, office/den, half bath and laundry room. Upper level has 3 bedrooms including an ensuite master with spacious walk-in closet, one hall bath and a walk-up semi-finished attic. Wonderful neighborhood that feeds into Somerset Elementary, Westland MS and BCC HS. So much to do, see and experience in this prime location ~ a Must See! Pets considered on a case-by-case basis