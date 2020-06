Amenities

ALMOST A BRAND NEW HOUSE!! FULLY RENOVATED CAPE COD IN THE TOWN OF CHEVERLY. 4BR/2BA WITH NEW HVAC, WATER HEATER, PLUMBING PIPES, INSULATION, NEW 200 AMP SERVICE & PANEL, NEW ELECTRIC WIRING, FLOORING, ROOF, CABINETS, COUNTERS, APPLIANCES, TILE, BATHS, DOORS, CARPET, & WINDOWS. DON'T WORRY ABOUT REPAIRS DONE WITH THIS HOUSE! ALL WORK PERMITTED & INSPECTED! MOVE IN READY! MUST SEE PICTURES!