5902 FOREST ROAD

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony fireplace microwave range refrigerator

Unit Amenities fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry

A little gem nestled in the Town of Cheverly! Adorable 2 bedroom, 1 bath traditional style house. Fireplace in living room. Laundry in basement. Enclosed backyard and screened in side porch.