Cheverly, MD
2414 Valley Way
Last updated March 17 2020

2414 Valley Way

2414 Valley Way · No Longer Available
Location

2414 Valley Way, Cheverly, MD 20785
Cheverly

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 04/01/20 Stunning 6BR/3 BA Single Family in Cheverly! Spacious home with a covered front porch that opens into a spacious living area with wood floors, decorative fireplace and plenty of natural light. Separate dining area and breakfast bar that opens into the updated kitchen. Stainless steel appliances, beautiful tiled flooring, and access to the backyard! There are two bedrooms on the main level with ample closet space, and one has a full modern bathroom. The upper level of the home has four additional bedrooms, one of which has access to a private balcony! There is an additional full hall modern bathroom. Fully finished lower level of the home has three dens, tiled flooring and a full bathroom!

Beautiful backyard that is great for relaxing or entertaining!

10 minute walk to Cheverly metro station, 10 minute drive to DC, 20 minutes away from DC by metro, 5 minutes from US-50!

Pets considered on a case by case basis.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Eryn at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 301-651-4942 or email echaney@baymgmtgroup.com

https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-prince-georges-county-md/

(RLNE5592742)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

