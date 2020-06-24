2414 Valley Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available 04/01/20 Stunning 6BR/3 BA Single Family in Cheverly! Spacious home with a covered front porch that opens into a spacious living area with wood floors, decorative fireplace and plenty of natural light. Separate dining area and breakfast bar that opens into the updated kitchen. Stainless steel appliances, beautiful tiled flooring, and access to the backyard! There are two bedrooms on the main level with ample closet space, and one has a full modern bathroom. The upper level of the home has four additional bedrooms, one of which has access to a private balcony! There is an additional full hall modern bathroom. Fully finished lower level of the home has three dens, tiled flooring and a full bathroom!



Beautiful backyard that is great for relaxing or entertaining!



10 minute walk to Cheverly metro station, 10 minute drive to DC, 20 minutes away from DC by metro, 5 minutes from US-50!



Pets considered on a case by case basis.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Eryn at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 301-651-4942 or email echaney@baymgmtgroup.com



