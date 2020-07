Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Small, quiet neighborhood of townhouses with access to a pier at the shallow headwaters of Piney Creek. House looks like new!! Townhouse has all new carpet and has been freshly painted. Super clean and in move-in condition. Ready for new tenants. Seller will consider rent with option to buy or lease purchase. Location has easy access to 50/301 and is minutes from the Bay Bridge. A great location for those who commute to Annapolis, Baltimore, D.C. and major and commuter airports.