3811 HARBOR ROAD

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher gym range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities gym

Move In Ready...Super clean townhouse! Top level has Master bedroom w/private bath-2 more bedrooms and a hall bath. The main level has large eat-in kitchen, large living room, and powder room. Lots of natural light! The lower level has unfinished area w/ laundry hook-up - would make good gym/workout area/storage. Lawn maintenance is included in the rent. Less than 1 mile to boardwalks/beach amenities & nature trail. Easy commute to AAFB, DC, and Annapolis area. Due to Covid-19 and safety guidelines, masks must be worn while viewing the interior of the home. Property Manager requires application pre approval prior to seeing the home... 3D Tour available as well. No pets are permitted. Home can be ready 10 days from application approval.