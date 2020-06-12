All apartments in Chesapeake Beach
Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:42 AM

3811 HARBOR ROAD

3811 Harbor Road · (410) 535-6291
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3811 Harbor Road, Chesapeake Beach, MD 20732

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,495

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1320 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
gym
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
gym
Move In Ready...Super clean townhouse! Top level has Master bedroom w/private bath-2 more bedrooms and a hall bath. The main level has large eat-in kitchen, large living room, and powder room. Lots of natural light! The lower level has unfinished area w/ laundry hook-up - would make good gym/workout area/storage. Lawn maintenance is included in the rent. Less than 1 mile to boardwalks/beach amenities & nature trail. Easy commute to AAFB, DC, and Annapolis area. Due to Covid-19 and safety guidelines, masks must be worn while viewing the interior of the home. Property Manager requires application pre approval prior to seeing the home... 3D Tour available as well. No pets are permitted. Home can be ready 10 days from application approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3811 HARBOR ROAD have any available units?
3811 HARBOR ROAD has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3811 HARBOR ROAD have?
Some of 3811 HARBOR ROAD's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3811 HARBOR ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
3811 HARBOR ROAD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3811 HARBOR ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 3811 HARBOR ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chesapeake Beach.
Does 3811 HARBOR ROAD offer parking?
No, 3811 HARBOR ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 3811 HARBOR ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3811 HARBOR ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3811 HARBOR ROAD have a pool?
No, 3811 HARBOR ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 3811 HARBOR ROAD have accessible units?
No, 3811 HARBOR ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 3811 HARBOR ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3811 HARBOR ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 3811 HARBOR ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 3811 HARBOR ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
