5015 CLEAR VALLEY PLACE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly ceiling fan fireplace carpet

Looking for the perfect place to get out in the country just a bit with the front porch sitting lifestyle. Look NO further offered for the first time as a rental we are offering 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. The entire house has just been painted, all the carpets have been replaced, landscaping cleaned up to give you a fresh start, freshly power washed the exterior and screened in porch cleaned and ready for some crab picking. Master bath offers separate tub and shower and hall bath offers tub/shower combo. Owner to install washer and dryer prior to move in. Possibility for a single dog but owner must approve breed and size. Pet deposit would be required and non refundable for carpet cleaning after move out. So if peace and quiet is what you desire in your rental as well as space to park your toys and play outside LOOK NO FURTHER!!!