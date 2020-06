Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated ceiling fan

Premier hilltop home in the heart of Centreville. This complete renovation includes a custom design, built with top quality materials. Inside this beautiful home includes hardwood floors, recessed lighting, granite, quality cabinets, kitchen island, two master bedrooms, and more. The exterior offers fenced backyard, stone foundation and walkways. Too many qualities to list; come see for yourself!