Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry Property Amenities

**VIRTUAL SHOWINGS ONLY AT THIS TIME****Beautiful well maintained 2 bedroom apartment with large bedroom, living room, kitchen and bath with its own front entrance. This unit has access to fenced in backyard. Welcome to Catonsville/Paradise! This beautiful community has abundant shopping and restaurants with easy access to Baltimore City and Washington DC!