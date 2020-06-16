Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

181 Winters Lane/ Quaint 3 bedroom 1 bath house - During this time of Social Distancing, we would like to introduce you to our Enter Property Yourself option. You will see a sign, located on the property, that reads, Enter Property Yourself. Follow the instructions in order to gain entrance to this property.



FREE MONTHS RENT WITH APPROVED APPLICATION..NO APPLICATION FEE EITHER....

Nice size living room with new hardwood floors. Separate dining room with hardwoods as well. Large galley kitchen with new appliances. Off the kitchen are the stairs to the second floor. There are 3 bedrooms and a light and bright new bathroom. There is a large back yard with a big shed for storage. There is also off street parking. Available Now $1225/ Month + Utilities. No Basement.



(RLNE5424695)