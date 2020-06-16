All apartments in Catonsville
Catonsville, MD
181 Winters Lane
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

181 Winters Lane

181 Winters Lane · (410) 342-2205 ext. 222
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

181 Winters Lane, Catonsville, MD 21228

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 181 Winters Lane · Avail. now

$1,225

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 960 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
181 Winters Lane/ Quaint 3 bedroom 1 bath house - During this time of Social Distancing, we would like to introduce you to our Enter Property Yourself option. You will see a sign, located on the property, that reads, Enter Property Yourself. Follow the instructions in order to gain entrance to this property.

FREE MONTHS RENT WITH APPROVED APPLICATION..NO APPLICATION FEE EITHER....
Nice size living room with new hardwood floors. Separate dining room with hardwoods as well. Large galley kitchen with new appliances. Off the kitchen are the stairs to the second floor. There are 3 bedrooms and a light and bright new bathroom. There is a large back yard with a big shed for storage. There is also off street parking. Available Now $1225/ Month + Utilities. No Basement.

(RLNE5424695)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 181 Winters Lane have any available units?
181 Winters Lane has a unit available for $1,225 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Catonsville, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Catonsville Rent Report.
What amenities does 181 Winters Lane have?
Some of 181 Winters Lane's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 181 Winters Lane currently offering any rent specials?
181 Winters Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 181 Winters Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 181 Winters Lane is pet friendly.
Does 181 Winters Lane offer parking?
Yes, 181 Winters Lane does offer parking.
Does 181 Winters Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 181 Winters Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 181 Winters Lane have a pool?
No, 181 Winters Lane does not have a pool.
Does 181 Winters Lane have accessible units?
No, 181 Winters Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 181 Winters Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 181 Winters Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
