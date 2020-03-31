121 S SYMINGTON AVENUE

Amenities

hardwood floors ceiling fan extra storage refrigerator

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage hardwood floors refrigerator Property Amenities

Catonsville - Premium location - only minutes to I-695. Super nice brick bungalow with 3 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. Freshly painted throughout and beautifully finished hardwood floors. Two main level bedrooms, full bathroom, kitchen and separate dining room. The second level bedroom is very spacious and features built in book cases, room for a sitting area and it's own Fujitsu wall unit for heat/air. Large open lower level with a half bath is perfect for a work area and/or additional storage space. Don't miss your opportunity to lease this great house!