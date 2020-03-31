All apartments in Catonsville
Last updated March 27 2020 at 2:01 AM

121 S SYMINGTON AVENUE

121 North Symington Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

121 North Symington Avenue, Catonsville, MD 21228

Amenities

hardwood floors
ceiling fan
extra storage
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
Catonsville - Premium location - only minutes to I-695. Super nice brick bungalow with 3 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. Freshly painted throughout and beautifully finished hardwood floors. Two main level bedrooms, full bathroom, kitchen and separate dining room. The second level bedroom is very spacious and features built in book cases, room for a sitting area and it's own Fujitsu wall unit for heat/air. Large open lower level with a half bath is perfect for a work area and/or additional storage space. Don't miss your opportunity to lease this great house!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 121 S SYMINGTON AVENUE have any available units?
121 S SYMINGTON AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Catonsville, MD.
How much is rent in Catonsville, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Catonsville Rent Report.
What amenities does 121 S SYMINGTON AVENUE have?
Some of 121 S SYMINGTON AVENUE's amenities include hardwood floors, ceiling fan, and extra storage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 121 S SYMINGTON AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
121 S SYMINGTON AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 121 S SYMINGTON AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 121 S SYMINGTON AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Catonsville.
Does 121 S SYMINGTON AVENUE offer parking?
No, 121 S SYMINGTON AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 121 S SYMINGTON AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 121 S SYMINGTON AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 121 S SYMINGTON AVENUE have a pool?
No, 121 S SYMINGTON AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 121 S SYMINGTON AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 121 S SYMINGTON AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 121 S SYMINGTON AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 121 S SYMINGTON AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
