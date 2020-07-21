910 MEDFORD RD

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Bring your Horses, goats and chickens to this 8.51 Acre Farmette, large renovated Farm House, 3 run in sheds, stable with water and power, tack shed with power. Three car, two story garage with tons of storage space or office space and a work shop. Several fenced pastures and a stream. Two Plats-see Documents. Large eat in kitchen, Formal Dining room, first floor office and powder room. Full master suite with jetted tub, balcony and walk in closet. Central Air and ceiling fans, several porches and great patio/party/picnic area.Third floor apartment is completely separate, and will NOT be rented during the term of the lease.