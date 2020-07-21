All apartments in Carroll County
910 MEDFORD RD
910 MEDFORD RD

910 Medford Road · No Longer Available
Location

910 Medford Road, Carroll County, MD 21776

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Bring your Horses, goats and chickens to this 8.51 Acre Farmette, large renovated Farm House, 3 run in sheds, stable with water and power, tack shed with power. Three car, two story garage with tons of storage space or office space and a work shop. Several fenced pastures and a stream. Two Plats-see Documents. Large eat in kitchen, Formal Dining room, first floor office and powder room. Full master suite with jetted tub, balcony and walk in closet. Central Air and ceiling fans, several porches and great patio/party/picnic area.Third floor apartment is completely separate, and will NOT be rented during the term of the lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 910 MEDFORD RD have any available units?
910 MEDFORD RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carroll County, MD.
What amenities does 910 MEDFORD RD have?
Some of 910 MEDFORD RD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 910 MEDFORD RD currently offering any rent specials?
910 MEDFORD RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 910 MEDFORD RD pet-friendly?
No, 910 MEDFORD RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carroll County.
Does 910 MEDFORD RD offer parking?
Yes, 910 MEDFORD RD offers parking.
Does 910 MEDFORD RD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 910 MEDFORD RD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 910 MEDFORD RD have a pool?
No, 910 MEDFORD RD does not have a pool.
Does 910 MEDFORD RD have accessible units?
No, 910 MEDFORD RD does not have accessible units.
Does 910 MEDFORD RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 910 MEDFORD RD has units with dishwashers.
Does 910 MEDFORD RD have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 910 MEDFORD RD has units with air conditioning.
