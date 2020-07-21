All apartments in Carroll County
813 FRANKLIN AVE
Last updated September 28 2019 at 11:08 AM

813 FRANKLIN AVE

813 Franklin Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

813 Franklin Avenue, Carroll County, MD 21157

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
clubhouse
fireplace
Lovely four bedroom Cape Cod in the Fairfield community of Westminster. Living room features brick fireplace and beautiful hardwood floors. Updated kitchen highlighting SS appliances, custom tile backsplash and ceramic tile. Open concept kitchen and dining room with walk out to patio in the fenced-in yard. Newly finished lower level with recreation room, bonus and laundry rooms and bath rough-in. Updates include: Heating System, Windows, Kitchen, Powder Room. Apply Online: https://longandfoster.quickleasepro.com/d/apply/100868/new

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 813 FRANKLIN AVE have any available units?
813 FRANKLIN AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carroll County, MD.
What amenities does 813 FRANKLIN AVE have?
Some of 813 FRANKLIN AVE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 813 FRANKLIN AVE currently offering any rent specials?
813 FRANKLIN AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 813 FRANKLIN AVE pet-friendly?
No, 813 FRANKLIN AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carroll County.
Does 813 FRANKLIN AVE offer parking?
Yes, 813 FRANKLIN AVE offers parking.
Does 813 FRANKLIN AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 813 FRANKLIN AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 813 FRANKLIN AVE have a pool?
No, 813 FRANKLIN AVE does not have a pool.
Does 813 FRANKLIN AVE have accessible units?
No, 813 FRANKLIN AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 813 FRANKLIN AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 813 FRANKLIN AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 813 FRANKLIN AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 813 FRANKLIN AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
