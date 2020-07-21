813 FRANKLIN AVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking

Lovely four bedroom Cape Cod in the Fairfield community of Westminster. Living room features brick fireplace and beautiful hardwood floors. Updated kitchen highlighting SS appliances, custom tile backsplash and ceramic tile. Open concept kitchen and dining room with walk out to patio in the fenced-in yard. Newly finished lower level with recreation room, bonus and laundry rooms and bath rough-in. Updates include: Heating System, Windows, Kitchen, Powder Room. Apply Online: https://longandfoster.quickleasepro.com/d/apply/100868/new